Peter Dutton addresses industry representatives during the opening of the Navy Guided Weapons Maintenance Facility, in Western Sydney, Australia, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Defense Minister Peter Dutton was Monday appointed leader of the opposition in Australia after elections earlier this month ended nine years of his Liberal Party government.

Dutton, a legislator for two decades who has held various ministries in successive governments of the Liberal-National coalition, will replace former Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the party leader.