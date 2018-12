An online petition got over 100,000 signatures Tuesday urging the president of the United States to stop the controversial transfer of a military base in Okinawa prefecture in southwest Japan.

The petition to Donald Trump was created on Dec. 8 in the US government portal "We The People", set up by former President Barack Obama to allow people to urge the government for action on different subjects - in this case, halting the works on Okinawa base until a referendum was held regarding the matter.