Supporters of the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, celebrate after the results of the presidential elections, in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Citizens celebrate the victory of President-elect Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Marquez in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Natalia Pedraza

President-elect of Colombia Gustavo Petro (L) celebrates with his wife, and now first lady, Veronica Alcocer (R) during an event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President-elect of Colombia Gustavo Petro (C-L) celebrates with his vice presidential candidate Francia Marquez (C) during an event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President-elect of Colombia Gustavo Petro (L) celebrates with his vice presidential candidate Francia Marquez (R) during an event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President-elect of Colombia Gustavo Petro celebrates during an event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombians on Sunday elected ex-guerilla fighter and former Bogotá mayor Gustavo Petro as the country's first leftist president in history.

With the human-rights and environmental activist and lawyer Francia Márquez as his running mate, Petro, 62, a former fighter with the demobilized M-19 militia, will govern from Aug. 7 for 2022-2026 as the successor of President Iván Duque.