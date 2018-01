Trinh Xuan Thanh (L), former Chairman and General Director of PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation (PVC), who was reportedly kidnapped on a street in Berlin by Vietnamese secret service, is escorted by policemen to the courtroom before his trial in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Dinh La Thang (C), former Chairman of the Member Council of PetroVietnam, stands trial in the courtroom in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT

Trinh Xuan Thanh (C), former Chairman and General Director of PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation (PVC), who was reportedly kidnapped on a street in Berlin by the Vietnamese secret service, stands trial at the People's Courthouse of Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA/STR VIETNAM OUT

A Vietnamese court Monday jailed more than a dozen former directors of PetroVietnam over a corruption scandal at the state oil company, state media reported.

A Hanoi judge declared the individuals guilty of violating rules regulating economic management, embezzlement and misappropriation, among others, at the conclusion of a trial that began two weeks ago with 22 defendants, according to news website VNExpress.