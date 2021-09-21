The Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical firms on Monday announced that the latest clinical trials of their Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11 have shown that it generates a "robust" antibody response and is safe, a finding that brings the possibility of making the vaccine available for children by the end of October one step closer.

The clinical trials were performed on 2,268 participants between the ages of 5 and 11, all of whom received two doses of the vaccine with three weeks in between the two shots.