Douglas Long prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to the staff at the Redwoods, a skilled nursing facility in Mill Valley, California, USA, 17 December 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are displayed as staff await to be vaccinated at the Redwoods, a skilled nursing facility in Mill Valley, California, USA, 17 December 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO

United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday applied to the Japanese government for approval of their Covid-19 vaccine, the companies reported in a statement.

They are the first pharmaceutical firms to file such an application for manufacturing and marketing in the country. If approved, vaccinations in Japan could begin in March. EFE-EPA