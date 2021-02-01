United States pharmaceutical company Pfizer and their German partner BioNTech on Monday announced they would supply the European Union with 75 million additional vaccine doses in the second quarter of 2021 after optimizing production processes.
Pfizer/BioNTech to supply 75 million more vaccine doses to the EU
An elderly person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center of Castelnau-le-Lez, France 25 January 2021. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
An elderly woman receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the home for the elderly Nadezhda in Sofia, Bulgaria, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV
The vaccines from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities arrives at the local school on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark, 21 January 2021. EFE/EPA/CLAUS FISKER
