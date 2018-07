A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Korea Exchange fell on Wednesday weighed down by sales of pharma shares by foreign investors, according to local analysts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI closed on Wednesday with a decrease of 7.17 points, or 0.31 percent, to stand at 2,273.03 units.