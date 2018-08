Filipino residents look on as a village outpost is demolished during a road clearing operation in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino residents look on during a road clearing operation in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Local authorities in the Philippine capital city dismantled a series of informal roadside shops and dwellings as part of a sweeping clean up operation to improve traffic congestion on Wednesday.

In addition to confiscating a range of vehicles, including illegally parked cycle rickshaws and motorbikes, officials also demolished a local village outpost which was obstructing the road, an epa-efe journalist reported.