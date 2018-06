Filipino author and Communist party founder Jose Maria Sison (L) and Philippines' government (GPH) representative Jesus Dureza (R) stand together in Oslo, Norway, Aug 22, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BERIT ROALD NORWAY OUT

The founder of the banned Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), Jose Maria Sison, Wednesday accused Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of obstructing peace talks and postponed his announced return in August from exile in the Netherlands.

"That cannot be in August anymore because Duterte has upset the work schedule of the panels by canceling the resumption of formal talks in Oslo from June 28 to 30," wrote Sison, 79, on his Facebook account.