Fighters of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) raise their guns in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine communist rebels on Friday declared a unilateral ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, six months after the collapse of peace talks with the government.

In a statement, the central committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines - which will mark its 50th anniversary on December 26 - announced that its armed wing, the outlawed New People's Army, will not attack government forces from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.