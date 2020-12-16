A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during the destruction of dangerous drugs at a waste management facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite, Philippines, 03 December 2020. EFE-EPA/REY BANIQUET/PPD/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (2-L) holding a bag of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride also known as 'Shabu' during the destruction of dangerous drugs at a waste management facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite, Philippines, 03 December 2020. EFE-EPA/REY BANIQUET / PPD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES