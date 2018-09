Members of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) stand by at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (C), a former military mutiny leader, shows documents granting him amnesty and dismissal of his rebellion cases in 2011 at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a former military mutiny leader, reacts during his speech at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A Philippine court on Wednesday put on hold an arrest warrant against a senator, and one of President Rodrigo Duterte's fiercest critics, over his role in three failed coups almost a decade back.

Manila court judge Andres Soriano will be hearing arguments on Sep. 13 to decide on the arrest of Senator Antonio Trillanes, a former navy officer who was charged for his role in three failed coups between 2003 and 2007.