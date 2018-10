Filipino school teachers hold placards and shout slogans during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino school teachers hold placards and a banner during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine educators protest to demand better pay on World Teachers Day

Thousands of teachers marched through Manila on Friday shouting anti-government slogans and demanding humane working conditions and better pay to mark World Teachers Day.

Protesters, mobilized by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Philippines, held up banners that said "honor our teachers" and "increase salaries now", an efe-epa journalist reported.