A protester holds a sign during a rally against the presidential candidacy of Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and the vice-presidential candidacy of Sara Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, outside the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 14 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

Philippine presidential candidates began their electoral campaigns Tuesday ahead of May elections in which the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is the favorite.

The candidacy of Ferdinand Romualdez “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the former Philippine dictator’s only son, opened old wounds in the archipelago between opponents of his family, which looted the country’s coffers, and followers who remember the regime as a period of prosperity and stability.