Flood affected residents use a temporary shelter called a 'pop hut' at an evacuation center in Bagong Silangan district in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of victims of recent floods in the Philippines triggered by Tropical Storm Yagi were living in temporary shelters at an evacuation center outside the capital city on Monday, as monsoon rains continued to pound the archipelago.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that heavy rains and thunderstorms were expected in several parts of the northern island of Luzon, and warned residents to take necessary precautions.