A Philippine Navy frigate has been grounded on a shoal in the disputed South China Sea for two days, military officials said Friday.

The BRP Gregorio del Pilar frigate ran aground on the Half Moon shoal in waters off the disputed Spratly Islands on Wednesday, 65 nautical miles off west of Balabac, Palawan, Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said as cited by the state-run Philippine News Agency.