A medical staff member (C) reviews records of patients treated for leptospirosis at a government hospital in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque (C) visits a patient treated for leptospirosis at a government hospital in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

epa06859941 Medical staff attend to a patient treated for leptospirosis at a government hospital in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 03 July 2018. Data from the Department of Health (DOH) released on 02 July revealed that there have been 1,040 cases of Leptospirosis, an infection caused by the bacteria coming from urine from animals such as rats, from January to 16 June 2018. The cases rose 34 percent compared to the same period last year. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque (C-R) visits a patient (C-L) bring treated for leptospirosis at a government hospital in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The health secretary of the Philippine government Tuesday visited patients in a hospital in northeast Manila as they received treatment for leptospirosis infection.

Secretary Francisco Duque spoke with patients, most of whom were in their beds, in a room where seven are being treated at the Quezon City hospital, an efe-epa journalist reported.