Maria Ressa (C), CEO and executive editor of online news site Rappler and president of Rappler Holdings Corporation, arrives to post bail on her cyber libel case at a local court in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Maria Ressa (C), CEO and executive editor of online news site Rappler and president of Rappler Holdings Corporation, speaks to media after posting bail on her cyber libel case at a local court in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Maria Ressa (C), CEO and executive editor of online news site Rappler and president of Rappler Holdings Corporation, displays her release order after posting bail on her cyber libel case at a local court in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Maria Ressa (C), CEO and executive editor of online news site Rappler and president of Rappler Holdings Corporation, arrives to post bail on her cyber libel case at a local court in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Philippine journalist and Time magazine Person of the Year and Maria Ressa was freed on bail Thursday after having been detained overnight.

The chief executive officer and executive editor of news website Rappler posted bail of 100,000 pesos ($1,900) after she was accused of cyber libel for an article published in 2012 – four months before the law under which she is accused was enacted.