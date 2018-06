A couple sign a 'holy union' certificate during an LGBT mass wedding ceremony in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Couples identified with the LGBT community hold a banner during a mass wedding ceremony in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A couple exchange vows during an LGBT mass wedding ceremony in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Shane Sistoso (L) looks on as partner Cathy Carino (seated, R) gets her make-up done by a stylist prior to an LGBT mass wedding ceremony in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Sunday morning dawned special for Cathy Carino and her partner Shane Sistoso, as the same-sex couple got ready to exchange vows in Quezon City, east of the Philippine capital of Manila.

Sistoso looked on fondly as Carino got her makeup done by a stylist prior to the ceremony, in which eight other same-sex couple also got "married", reported an efe-epa journalist.