Filipino mothers dressed in 'Wonder Woman' costumes breastfeed their children during a breastfeeding event in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

More than 2,000 mothers gathered together on Sunday morning in a city to the south of Manila to attend an annual mob that aims to promote breastfeeding, as well as normalize the practice in public.

At the event in Pasay, called Hakab Na! 2018, mothers played with their children, dressed up as the DC superhero Wonder Woman, held up placards espousing the benefits of breastfeeding and breastfed their children to raise awareness about its benefits, as documented by an efe-epa reporter on the ground.