Filipino children look on at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A move, backed by the Philippine president, to lower the age of criminal liability from 15 to nine years continued to roil Philippines Wednesday.

The bill has been backed by Rodrigo Duterte, who claims it would deter criminal groups from exploiting children for serious crimes, a common practice in the country, although activists have condemned the move as a violation of children's rights.