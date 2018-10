Philippine Navy troops hold formation before boarding the landing ship BRP Dagupan City (LS551) during a send-off ceremony at a naval base in Sangley Point, Cavite province, west of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Seaman First Class Rondick Bulalacao (C-L) kisses his wife, Jeanette (C-R), while their son, Ron Aldriech stands between them during a send-off ceremony for Philippine Navy troops at a naval base in Sangley Point, Cavite province, west of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippine Navy officer waves to troops on board the landing ship BRP Dagupan City (LS551) during a send-off ceremony at a naval base in Sangley Point, Cavite province, west of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The 300-strong crew aboard the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Dagupan City departed the naval station at Sangley Point, west of the capital Manila, on Wednesday to participate in the first-ever ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise.

Personnel stood in formation as they bid farewell to their family and friends during a ceremony at the port to send the cargo ship and its crew off on its journey to Zhanjiang, southern China, where the ACMEX maneuvers will be held, an epa-efe journalist reports.