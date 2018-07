(L-R) Philippine Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, MILF Vice-Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar and MILF Peace Panel Chairperson Mohagher Iqbal hold the the proposed Bangsamaro Basic Law (BBL) draft at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A vote on a bill that would grant autonomy to a Muslim-majority region of the southern Philippines was delayed on Monday at the last minute after the Philippine House of Representatives failed to ratify the deal.

If approved, the bill would settle one of Asia's longest-running separatist conflicts between Muslim separatists on the southern island of Mindanao and the central Filipino government.