A handout picture made available by the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WMC) shows soldiers carry their comrade unto a military vehicle after an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020 EFE-EPA/AFP-WMC / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Soldiers injured in two suicide bombing attacks by Islamic State-inspired Abu Sayyaf group in Jolo, are seen at a hospital in Zamboanga city, Philippines, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/LAURENZ CASTILLO

The Philippine army and police have called for martial law to be re-imposed in the troubled Mindanao region to contain the jihadist threat following Monday's twin attacks attributed to the Abu Sayyaf in the southern Sulu province, which claimed the lives of 15 people and injured 75.