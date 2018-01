Philippine police are gathered at a precinct for a briefing on an anti-illegal drugs campaign in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police prepare to talk to a person of interest (front-L) in a police anti-illegal drugs campaign at a local community in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police and local community officers talk to a person of interest (center, partly hidden) in a police anti-illegal drugs campaign at a local community in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police talk to a person of interest (L) in a police anti-illegal drugs campaign at a local community in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine police, after a four-month hiatus, resumed Monday its "tokhang" anti-drug raids in which nearly 4,000 alleged traffickers have been killed since the country's president assumed power more than 18 months ago and declared a war on drugs.

The police carried out anti-drug raids across the country, but under stricter guidelines in order to prevent unnecessary spilling of blood, said Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa in a televised press conference.