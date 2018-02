Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray (L), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo (C), and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats (R) prepare to testify before an annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'world wide threats' in the Hart Senate office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the Philippines Thursday accused the Central Intelligence Agency of funding an news website that critical of the government after the United States intelligence agency said he posed a threat to democracy in Asia.

In a televised press conference from Iloilo _ a city located around 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of Manila _ Rodrigo Duterte said Rappler was "sponsored" by the CIA as "it takes every chance to undermine" his administration in order to destabilize it.