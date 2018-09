Israeli left-wing activists protest against the visit of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of his meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in front of the president residents in Jerusalem, 04 September 2018. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte at the presidential compound in Jerusalem, 04 September 2018. EPA/GALI TIBBON/POOL

The president of the Philippines met his Israeli counterpart Tuesday as he continued a four-day historic visit to the country.

Protesters gathered ahead of the meeting between the two heads of state outside Reuven Rivlin's official residence with placards reading "Stop the killings!" and featuring portraits of Rodrigo Duterte posing with a gun, in reference to the Philippine president's so-called war on drugs, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.