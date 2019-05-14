Widely seen as the de facto first lady of the Philippines, the daughter of president Rodrigo Duterte has gained an unusual prominence in the recent elections that saw her getting re-elected as the mayor of the country's third-largest city and boosted her national profile with an eye on the 2021 presidential elections.

After the counting of more than 99 percent of the votes, the results of which were published Tuesday, Sara Duterte secured more than 579,000 votes compared to the 4,255 earned by her rival Magdaleno Marcellones, an independent candidate who stood little chance in the contest to rule Davao City.