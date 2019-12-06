Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 16th ASEAN-India Summit as part of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 3 November 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The president of the Philippines has expressed willingness to reopen the peace process with the Communist Party – declared illegal in the country – and its armed wing, the New People's Army guerrillas, after disbanding his negotiating team in March.

Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will send the government's chief negotiator, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, to speak with Communist Party Founder Joma Sison, who has been living in self-exile in the Netherlands for three decades along with other party leaders. EFE-EPA