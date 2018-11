(L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US Vice President Mike Pence, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisouloth pose for the group photo during the 6th ASEAN-Russia Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

(L-R) Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang leave the stage after a group photograph during the 21st ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte adjust his microphone during the 21st ASEAN-Japan Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the Philippines had skipped several key meetings during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit to catch up on his sleep, the presidential office said Thursday in a statement.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador S Panelo denied Rodrigo Duterte had skipped the meetings owing to ill-health and stressed that the President was in "top physical shape."