Spanish national Abdelhakim Labidi Adib looks on as he is held at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Spanish national Abdelhakim Labidi Adib (c) is escorted by soldiers during a court appearance at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

Prosecutors in the Philippines on Monday filed charges against a 20-year-old Spanish citizen who was arrested for alleged terror links, accusing him of illegal possession of explosives, a crime which carries a life sentence in the country.

Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, of Tunisian origin and born in Madrid, was arrested on Jan. 22 at a military checkpoint on Basilan island, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf terror group in the southern Philippines, allegedly carrying two hand-grenades and an improvised explosive device in his backpack, according to the petition filed in the court by the armed forces .