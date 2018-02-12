Prosecutors in the Philippines on Monday filed charges against a 20-year-old Spanish citizen who was arrested for alleged terror links, accusing him of illegal possession of explosives, a crime which carries a life sentence in the country.
Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, of Tunisian origin and born in Madrid, was arrested on Jan. 22 at a military checkpoint on Basilan island, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf terror group in the southern Philippines, allegedly carrying two hand-grenades and an improvised explosive device in his backpack, according to the petition filed in the court by the armed forces .