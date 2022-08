A kindergarten teacher comforts one of her students during class at the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 22 August 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Millions of children returned to face-to-face classes Monday in the Philippines, which reopened its public and private schools after more than two years of online education due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the morning, dozens of children with school uniforms and masks waited in queues to undergo temperature controls and disinfect their hands before entering the facilities of several of the schools in Manila, which little by little resumes its "new normal."