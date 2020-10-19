A coconut tree stands next to a river in the Sierra Madre mountain range, Quezon province, Philippines, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A health worker wearing a protective suit pulls a bed next to a tent outside of a hospital overwhelmed with patients in Manila, Philippines, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Virgin coconut oil helps destroy the COVID-19 virus so it can be used as an antiviral against the disease, according to the preliminary experiments of a research in the Philippines.