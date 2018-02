Two single Philippine women treat dogs to a romantic date as part of a Valentine's Day event by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Quezon City, the Philippines on Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAWS HANDOUT

An animal lover, on his date with a dog rescued at the headquarters of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Quezon City, the Philippines on Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAWS Handout

The office of an animal welfare nonprofit, based in Quezon City in northern Manila, was turned into a makeshift restaurant on Wednesday.

Philippine singles sat on low tables, sharing treats with their animal friends, seated on the floor, as part of an initiative by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society to promote adoption of rescued animals.