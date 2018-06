Former Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (C) greets supporters during a gathering at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Former Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (center-R) embraces a supporter during a gathering of supporters at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Former Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno speaks on stage during a gathering of supporters at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Supreme Court of the Philippines upheld Tuesday its decision to remove the chief justice, a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, from office.

With eight votes in favor and six against, the court ratified its decision from May 11 to impeach Maria Lourdes Sereno, the country's first woman chief justice, following an appeal.