Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a former military mutiny leader, speaks to the media at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines, Sep 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Supreme Court of the Philippines on Tuesday rejected a petition by Senator Antonio Trillanes to annul an executive order by the president canceling an amnesty granted to him and ordering his immediate arrest.

Trillanes is a former navy officer who was charged for his role in three failed coups between 2003 and 2007.