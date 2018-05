Red ribbons are seen in front of the Supreme Court in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino supporters of ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno stage a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Ousted Filipino Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (C) speaks to supporters following her removal from office in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Ousted Filipino Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (C) walks with supporters following her removal from office in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Supreme Court of the Philippines on Friday canceled the appointment of its chief justice, a fierce critic of the country's president, who had described her as an enemy a month ago.

The judges voted 8-6 in favor to approve a government petition that asked Maria Lourdes Sereno's appointment to be canceled, accusing her of failing to disclose all her assets.