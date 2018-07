Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (2-R) and Vice-president Leni Robredo (2-L) stand during the 121st founding anniversary of the Philippine Army in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The vice-president of Philippines said on Tuesday she would head a opposition coalition against the country's controversial president.

Leni Robredo said in a press briefing in Manila that she had accepted the request of a number of opposition groups to lead a joint front against President Rodrigo Duterte for local and Senate elections in May next year and presidential elections in 2022.