A Philippine Air Force officer looks at a ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle during a turnover ceremony at a military base in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

US Ambassador the Philippines Sung Y Kim (R) looks at a ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle during a turnover ceremony at a military base in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

US Ambassador the Philippines Sung Y Kim (L) turns over documents to Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana (R) during a turnover ceremony at a military base in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine Air Force received six military drones from the United States on Tuesday to fight insurgent groups linked to the Islamic State terror organization.

The six ScanEagle drones were manufactured by Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced at the handover ceremony attended by US Ambassador Sung Kim.