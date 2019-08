Jordanian national Mahmoud Afif Abdeljalil, suspected of being a local operative of the Al Qaeda terror group and allegedly close associate of a brother in law of Osama Bin Laden tries to convince Immigration officers of the legality of his stay in the Philippines inside the Immigration office in Manila, Oct. 23, 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE ALQUINTO

A Jordanian man linked to Osama Bin Laden's brother-in-law has been taken into Philippines government custody and is to be deported, the country’s Bureau of Immigration said Thursday.

Mahmoud Afif Abdeljalil, 51, was detained on July 4 on Mindanao island, southern Philippines, and will be deported for illegal entry.