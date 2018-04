Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during an event with members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A 71-year old Australian nun was arrested in the Philippines over her alleged involvement in political activities, the bureau of immigration said on Tuesday.

Sister Patricia Fox, a nun belonging to Sisters of Our Lady of Sion en Philippines, was arrested on Monday for "violating the conditions of her stay by attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities," the Philippine Bureau of Immigration said in a statement.