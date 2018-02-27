Filipino residents gather at a crime scene following a police operation that resulted in the killing of an alleged drug dealer in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/EUGENIO LORETO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks on during a ceremony at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 06, 2018.

Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Summary or Arbitrary Execution, attends a forum entitled 'Drug Issues, Different Perspectives: A Policy Forum' at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 05, 2017.

The Philippines will cooperate with a United Nations investigation into the war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte only if the current special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, is excluded from it, the presidential office said Tuesday.

The Philippines will not oppose an investigation into the anti-drug campaign - in which more than 7,000 people have been killed in a year and a half - if the UN sends a credible, objective and unbiased special rapporteur, who is an expert in the field, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told the media in Manila.