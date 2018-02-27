The Philippines will cooperate with a United Nations investigation into the war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte only if the current special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, is excluded from it, the presidential office said Tuesday.
The Philippines will not oppose an investigation into the anti-drug campaign - in which more than 7,000 people have been killed in a year and a half - if the UN sends a credible, objective and unbiased special rapporteur, who is an expert in the field, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told the media in Manila.