Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) with Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Sylvestre Bello (R) and former Philippines' President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (C) joins the 116th Labor Day Celebration at the International Convention Center in Cebu City, Philippines, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech after signing an executive order for 'Endo' or End of Contractualization during the 116th Labor Day Celebration at the International Convention Center in Cebu City, Philippines, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

The president of the Philippines on Tuesday signed an executive order prohibiting illegal contracting or subcontracting and short-term work contracts, a long-standing demand of trade unions that affects around six million workers in the country.

The order aims to end the "ENDO" system in the Philippines, in which companies can hire workers on contracts lasting less than six months, often through third parties.