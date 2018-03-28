Filipino Catholic devotees participate in a procession to mark Palm Sunday at a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, the Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine National Police announced Wednesday it is set to deploy more than 32,000 police personnel during Holy Week in the Catholic-majority country, where processions will include bloody rituals like whipping and crucifixions.

A total of 32,637 police personnel, positioned at 4,546 strategic locations, will ensure the safety of people who participate in the many processions and celebrations that will take place in this archipelago comprising 7,107 islands and a population of more than 100 million, police said in a statement.