A Filipino fishermen fishes near the shoreline in the town of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, Sep. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A weather forecaster points the forecasted tract of typhoon in the town of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, Sep. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino villager secures the roof of a house in the town of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Preparations were underway Friday as the Philippines braced for the arrival of typhoon Mangkhut, locally known as Ompong, one of the strongest storms of the season.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the Cagayan-Isabela area early Saturday, PAGASA, the Philippine met office, said in a severe weather bulletin issued Friday morning.