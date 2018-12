A handout intensity map made available by the United States Geological Service on Dec 29, 2018 shows the location of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Davao in the Philippines. EPA-EFE/UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Filipino rescuers get ready for operations during an earthquake drill in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Feb 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine authorities canceled a tsunami alert issued hours earlier after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern island of Mindanao on Saturday.

In a statement, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that effects due to minor sea level disturbances had largely passed and therefore the agency was canceling the tsunami advisory issued after the quake.