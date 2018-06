A woman is doused with water during the 'Wattah-Wattah Festival' celebrated on Saint John the Baptist' Feast Day in San Juan City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The streets of San Juan City in eastern Manila resembled a war zone on Sunday morning as local residents and visitors doused each other and unsuspecting passers-by and vehicles with water to honor the city's patron saint, also known as the Wattah-Wattah Festival.

The colorful and fun festival celebrates Saint John the Baptist, who is popularly known in Catholicism as the one who baptized Jesus Christ, an efe-epa journalist reported.