Alleged drug lord Rolando 'Kerwin' Espinosa Jr. is presented to the media at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, 18 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, his partner Peter Co and two accomplices.

The DoJ had dropped the charges in March, a decision that led to widespread national outrage.