Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Junior (L) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) participate in a joint press conference in Davao city, southern Philippines, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CERILO EBRANO

Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Junior (R) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shake hands during a bilateral meeting in Davao city, southern Philippines, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CERILO EBRANO

China and the Philippines said on Monday they were negotiating possibilities to jointly explore the disputed waters of the South China Sea for oil and gas.

Talks are progressing in a positive direction, said Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin after a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Davao, the third largest city of the Philippines.